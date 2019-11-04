Nicole Scherzinger and the girls will be performing together again

Pussycat Dolls will be reuniting on X Factor: Celebrity more than 10 years after they split up.

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger will perform with her former bandmates Melody Thornton, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta once again on the ITV show.

A source told The Sun: ‘The X Factor producers approached Nicole about the idea of performing with the girls and she jumped at the chance.

‘It’s going to be their first big ­performance of the reunion and will be extra special for Nicole because of her role in the show.

‘Having the Pussycat Dolls perform is a real coup for Simon Cowell and he has told Nicole to pull out all the stops to make sure their routine gets people talking.

‘The girls know how much this performance means to Nicole so they’re going all-out. It will be really special.’

The performance will apparently just be the start of the girls’ reunion.

The group – whose hits include Don’t Cha and When I Grow Up – will also be touring throughout the UK and Europe to mark their 20th anniversary, according to the source.

But when asked by fans, Nicole simply said, ‘I wouldn’t rule it out but I can’t confirm anything right now.’

It comes after the news that Simon Cowell is launching a brand new format, X Factor The Band, to rival Little Mix‘s talent show, The Search.

The music mogul was the one who discovered Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall back in 2011 and put them together in a now hugely successful girlband. But that hasn’t stopped him from going head-to-head with his former protégés.

He told The Sun, ‘This is what really happened. I was approached to co-produce that show last year by Little Mix’s management.

‘I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor The Band in 2020. We were told their show was going to launch in 2021.

‘Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward. Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea.’