The Queen headed off on an official visit to Cambridge yesterday, and her first stop of the day was the the National Institute of Agricultural Botany.

Dressed in a stunning pink Angela Kelly coat dress, the monarch arrived to waiting royal fans and officials.

And the first order of business for the day was a tree-planting ceremony – a classic tradition for members of the royal family.

But the Queen had a brilliant response when she was asked if she needed any help with the task, at the age of 93.

A woman associated with the organisation explained to the Queen, ‘James Godfrey, our chairman, is here with a spade, to give you the option of doing it yourself, or he will…’

The Queen was quite sure that she’d have no problems, delivering an amazing response, saying, ‘No, no, I can still plant a tree!’

She then got straight on with the task, shovelling some mud into the hole in the ground – how brilliant!

Queen Elizabeth II also appeared to take a real interest in the tree itself, telling the people nearby, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever planted one of these before.’

Before the tree-planting, the monarch also handed over her handbag to her lady-in-waiting, explaining, ‘Can you take this please, because I can’t do both.’

One of the organisation’s longest-serving employees Teresa Stratton, told Sky News that during the day the Queen had been shown around the grape research going on at the centre.

She then revealed, ‘She told us they were growing vines at Windsor and although she probably wouldn’t drink the wine she was quite interested in it.’

Dr Tina Barsby, the NIAB’s chief executive also said, ‘I mentioned that English wines were becoming more and more popular and better quality, and she said she doesn’t drink wine but she hears they’re very good.’

