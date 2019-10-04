Queer Eye cast pay tribute to sixth member Bruley after his shock death

Caitlin Elliott

It was announced yesterday that the Queer Eye pooch Bruley had sadly passed away, having appeared on the reality show since its third season.

Queer Eye

Bruley’s owner and producer of the show, Michelle Silva, took to the ten year old French Bulldog’s Instagram page to break the sad news to fans.

Explaining that the shock death may have been a result of the pups health conditions, the post read, ‘Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility.

He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most.’

My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything. I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor. Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most. I told him everyday I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life. My best friend and boyfriend held us both. He gave me more than I could have ever given him, and I was able to thank him for allowing me to be his mom. He chose me. We got to experience so much together; he loved traveling on planes and looking out the window! He was the ultimate copilot in the car when he wasn’t dangerously sprawled out across my lap as I drove. He was so very loved by my family and friends and even “non dog people.” He mastered the “jump kiss,” and I always had to explain to people that he wouldn’t buy you dinner first, he just went in for the full make-out. In the last year of his life, he found fame! Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here. I’ve taken a few days to process and grieve and figure out what’s next. I’ve realized, I don’t want to stop sharing the best of Bru. I also want to show you a little of what it was like the last few months dealing with an ailing dog in heart failure as more and more dogs are being diagnosed with the same issues. I was so close to completing Bru’s website with long-awaited merch. I’ll get there in time. I’ve also been exploring non-profit opportunities and getting involved in bulldog rescue. There is so much Bru inspired, and it’s so much bigger than I even realized. (Cont. below)

Meanwhile, Queer Eye host Bobby Burk took to social media to share his own heartfelt message in light of the loss.

He wrote, ‘RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts 💨. You were the best little sidekick we could have had.

Later, Bobby’s co-star Antoni Porowski shared a sweet Instagram Story, sweetly and simply posting, ‘Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one.’

Naturally, loyal viewers of Queer Eye were left devastated by the announcements, with hundreds sending their condolences in the form of Tweets and comments.

Sending love and prayers to you. Bruley became a part of all of our families and we thank you for sharing him with us. I’m so very sorry for your loss. ❤️, one said.

Before another emotional follower chipped in, ‘no no no this can’t be real this can’t be real 😔💔,’ and a third added, ‘NOOOOO NOT BRULEY💔😭😭.’