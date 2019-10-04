Queer Eye cast pay tribute to sixth member Bruley after his shock death

Very sad news 😔

It was announced yesterday that the Queer Eye pooch Bruley had sadly passed away, having appeared on the reality show since its third season.

Bruley’s owner and producer of the show, Michelle Silva, took to the ten year old French Bulldog’s Instagram page to break the sad news to fans.

Explaining that the shock death may have been a result of the pups health conditions, the post read, ‘Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility.

‘He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most.’

Meanwhile, Queer Eye host Bobby Burk took to social media to share his own heartfelt message in light of the loss.

He wrote, ‘RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts 💨. You were the best little sidekick we could have had.

Later, Bobby’s co-star Antoni Porowski shared a sweet Instagram Story, sweetly and simply posting, ‘Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one.’

Naturally, loyal viewers of Queer Eye were left devastated by the announcements, with hundreds sending their condolences in the form of Tweets and comments.

‘Sending love and prayers to you. Bruley became a part of all of our families and we thank you for sharing him with us. I’m so very sorry for your loss. ❤️, one said.

Before another emotional follower chipped in, ‘no no no this can’t be real this can’t be real 😔💔,’ and a third added, ‘NOOOOO NOT BRULEY💔😭😭.’