Jamie Vardy's wife also shared snaps of her four other children meeting their new baby sister

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy welcomed their fifth child, Olivia Grace, last month.

And now Becky has opened up on how much she’s enjoying being a new mum again, as she shared a makeup-free selfie with her little one.

Sharing a snap of herself, kissing Olivia’s head, she wrote: “Love living in this new baby bubble. Even though Olivia is my 5th baby, I had forgotten how amazing brand new babies smell.”

She added: “This no make up pic with my hair tied up and Olivia glued to me is the actual reality of life at the moment and I’m very happy with that ❤️ #happy #newbaby #reality #mum.”

Becky then shared a very sweet picture of herself cradling Olivia in hospital, as her daughter Sophia, four, and two-year-old son Finley gave their new little sister a kiss for the first time.

She wrote: “I love this picture #siblinglove.”

Becky gave birth to Olivia on December 28th 2019, and former England star Jamie announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived. Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.”

Speaking to Hello! about her 16-hour labour, Becky said: “Jamie was brilliant – so supportive and encouraging.

“He even tried to crack a joke about the epidural needle to take my mind off it and the painful contractions.”

Rebekah went on to confess she was very worried their baby would arrive on Christmas Day, while her husband was training with Leicester City ahead of his team’s game against Liverpool the following day.

She said: “I’d been very ill with anxiety and stress and was panicking that she might be born on Christmas Day, while Jamie was training and I was on my own with the kids.

“The last thing I wanted was to miss Christmas Day with our children.”