Rebekah Vardy’s dad weighs in on the TV star’s fued with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy’s dad has weighed in on the TV star’s fued with Coleen Rooney.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star, who is married to Leicester City player Jamie Vardy, is currently in a vicious fued with Coleen Rooney, wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney.

And now Rebekah’s dad has weighed in on the row between the two England footballers’ wives.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Rebekah’s dad Carlos Miranda, has given insider info about the pair’s relationship with each other.

“I can’t believe a pro’s wife would say something like that to another pro’s wife without any proof whatsoever,” said the 66-year-old.

“Jamie and Wayne played together and it’s just awful that people can make accusations like that, especially when Rebekah is pregnant. Her account must have been hacked.

“I felt I had to say something because my daughter is so upset by the whole thing,” he continued. “Rebekah has only ever had praise for Coleen – I’m just stunned.”

He went on to give his daughter’s side of the story, adding, “Why would my daughter want to make money from something like this?

“She’s completely devastated by the whole thing. She’s had to come back from her holiday in Dubai early.”

Earlier this week Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking personal information about her to The Sun newspaper.

Explaining on her Twitter that she had set up Rebekah in a social media trap Coleen revealed that she had caught her leaking private stories from her personal Instagram to the publication.

Rebekah then responded on her own Twitter account, saying that she wished Coleen would have spoken to her first.

‘As I just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this,’she wrote in a Tweet.

‘I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.

‘If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped,’ she continued.

‘Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.

‘I’m not being funny, but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?

‘I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I am heavily pregnant.

‘I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.’