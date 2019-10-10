The WAGs are at war after Coleen accused Rebekah of selling stories on her

Coleen Rooney launched a huge attack on Rebekah Vardy this week as she accused her of selling stories to the press, in a long and telling statement.

And now Jamie Vardy‘s wife is said to be so adamant she’s innocent that she’s hiring a forensic IT expert to prove it.

She’s also apparently flown home early from her holiday in Dubai as she’s so devastated.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Rebekah has been incredibly stressed and hasn’t stopped sobbing all day, which is very out of character for her.

“The whole situation has left her distraught and she still doesn’t understand why Coleen didn’t reach out to her first to ask her outright about the issue.

“Rebekah wants to prove she had nothing to do with the leaked stories and is working with a lawyer and IT experts who can look at the forensics of her Instagram, which several people have access to.”

Rebekah’s denial comes after a spokesperson for Coleen said she had “irrefutable” proof that it’s Rebekah who has been leaking stories about Coleen to the press.

They said: “It is irrefutable that the leaks came from one account, and one account only.”

The whole drama between Rebekah and Wayne Rooney‘s wife Coleen started when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the press, which she’d discovered due to some very clever detective work.

Coleen revealed she became suspicious when stories were getting published about her that only a select few who follow her on her personal Instagram account could know about.

She came up with a plan to catch whoever it was by blocking all the accounts that followed her – except Rebekah’s – and started sharing false stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV and gender selection on her Instagram account to see if they got reported.

Of course, all three stories got reported in the press – and Coleen has since been nicknamed Wagatha Christie, due to her super-sleuthing.

However, Rebekah furiously denied all Coleen’s claims in her own statement, insisting a lot of other people have access to her account, so it couldn’t have been her.