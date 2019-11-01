Jamie Vardy's wife still insists her Instagram account was hacked

Rebekah Vardy has hit back at trolls who are demanding she prove her innocence in the Wagatha Christie scandal.

Ever since Coleen Rooney discovered someone using Rebekah’s Instagram account had been leaking fake stories from her private account to a newspaper, Jamie Vardy‘s wife has been bombarded with online abuse.

Rebekah – who is heavily pregnant – has consistently denied she was the one leaking stories to the press, claiming it could be anyone with access to her Instagram account.

And she’s now been forced to hit back at cynics trying to get her to own up.

In response to one troll, who sad she wrote: “I don’t have to prove anything to d**ks like you.”

Later, another one of her followers began questioning her, writing: “It’s been 3 weeks since you got caught out and was wondering have ‘your people’ finished their investigations on the matter? It’s been a while hasn’t it?”

Rebekah simply replied: “I don’t think that is any of your business….”

Coleen, who is married to footballing legend Wayne Rooney, left the internet in a frenzy when she took to social media to claim that Rebekah’s Instagram account had been leaking information, posted only on Coleen’s private account, to the press.

Mum-of-three Coleen has remained quiet on social media since the bombshell claim was made, but broke her stint of silence on Twitter, with a sweet photo of her youngest son Cass.

Wayne and the three eldest of the Rooney brood were on holiday in Barbados with Coleen’s parents.

Explaining why she couldn’t be with Wayne and Kai, nine, Klay, six, and Kit, three, Coleen wrote, ‘Lovely morning in the fresh air with Cass. We had planned to be with the rest of our family in Barbados for half term break.

‘Unfortunately I became poorly with an infection before we were due to leave. I am not able to join them for the time being, even though I am feeling better.’