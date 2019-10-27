The WAGS have been at war since Coleen accused Rebekah of selling stories on her…

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about mental health, telling her fans ‘it’s okay to feel unstable’ amid her ongoing feud with Coleen Rooney.

Over the weekend, Rebekah made light of Coleen’s lengthy statement in which she claimed Rebekah leaked a series of stories to the press about her – something Rebekah has denied – she tweeted: ‘It’s…… Jamie Vardy #9” – after her Leicester City husband scored a hatrick in a 9-0 Southampton win.

The move appeared to mock Coleen’s own statement, in which she dramatically finished with: ‘It’s…. Rebekah Vardy’s account’.

Now Rebekah has opened up about mental health in her Instagram Stories, posting on Saturday night, she said: ‘For anyone that is struggling…

‘It’s okay to feel unstable. It’s okay to dissociate. It’s okay to hide from the world. It’s okay to need help.

‘It’s okay not to be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure.’

Coleen almost broke the internet earlier this month when she claimed Rebekah had been leaking her personal information, which was obtained via Coleen’s private Instagram account, to a British newspaper.

She wrote: ‘There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

‘After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.’

Coleen, who has been nicknamed Wagatha Christie in the scandal, continued: ‘To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account.

‘Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!

She concluded: ‘Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from. It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’