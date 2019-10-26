Rebekah Vardy made a thinly veiled dig at Coleen Rooney on Twitter on Friday night.

Making light of Coleen’s lengthy statement in which she claimed Rebekah leaked a series of stories to the press about Coleen – something Rebekah has denied – she tweeted, “It’s…… Jamie Vardy #9” – after her Lcicester City husband scored a hatrick in a 9-0 Southampton win.

And the move – which appears to mock Coleen’s own statement, in which she dramatically finished, “It’s…. Rebekah Vardy’s account” – didn’t go unnoticed by her Twitter followers. With one even claiming the tweet “the biggest dub they’ve ever seen”.

Another Twitter user said, “no shame.”

It comes just hours after the pregnant star hinted on Instagram that she was battling her own mental health issues following a turbulent few weeks.

Becky shared a post which read, “For anyone that’s struggling… it’s okay to feel unstable. It’s okay to disassociate. It’s okay to distance yourself from the world. It’s okay to need help. It’s okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure.”

It’s been a dramatic few weeks for the WAGs since their explosive showdown captured the nation in what has since been dubbed the ‘War of the WAG’s’.

With accusations being thrown in Becky’s direction by Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen, the former I’m A Celeb star – who is pregnant with her third child – cut short her holiday and flew home in a bid to “investigate” who else had access to her Instagram account and therefore leaked the stories.

According to MailOnline, a source close to her said, “Rebekah wants to prove she had nothing to do with the leaked stories and is working with a lawyer and IT experts who can look at the forensics of her Instagram, which several people have access to.”

Popcorn, anyone?