Rihanna surprises fans with totally adorable baby pics

Awww!

Rihanna left fans swooning as she took to Instagram to share series of utterly adorable baby pics after one of her close pals welcomed a little one.

The iconic pop super star melted her followers’ hearts when she posed for some pics with the tiny new born boy, congratuling her best friend Jennifer Rosales on his birth.

It seems that RiRi is a total natural when it comes to babies! In the photos she can be seen cradling the tiny tot, named Justus Joshua Davis, snuggling into him and planting a sweet kiss on to his cheek.

Awwww!

Revealing the adorable nickname for her auntie duties, the What’s My Name singer made a reference to her hit song, captioning the snap, ‘Aunty Oh NaNa x JJ.’

In another post, the Fenty Beauty make-up mogul penned a sweet tribute to the new baby and his parents, writing, ‘I’m so grateful that I was here for your first day on the playground kid!! Aunty loves you so much already. CONGRATULATIONS to the Davis fam! @jennnrosales you a beast for making this look easy. @the_aa you a champ and a super dope dad.’

She continued referring to Jen’s other, older son, Rih added, ‘@aaronrodolfodavis I know you not gonna like sharing yo mama, but you get all the new toys, lil bro only gets your old ones so you good! Here’s to baby #JustusJoshuaDavis.’

The photos of the Barbadian songstress holding the new born sent her fans into a frenzy of baby fever, with many thinking that Rihanna herself had become a mummy.

‘Thats her baby y’all lol,’ one joked.

‘Dang it thought it was her baby 😭,’ added a second.

‘Omg girl i really thought you had a surprise baby on us for a second there 😭,’ chipped in a third.