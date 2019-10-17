Perhaps Ri isn't expecting after all...

Pop legend Rihanna has rubbished rumours that she is expecting a baby by sharing a sizzling Instagram video of her strutting her stuff in a skimpy black bikini.

Looking rather pregnancy bump free, the Barbadian songstress can be seen sashaying in a long, lavish kimono and a pair of large black sunglasses, with her long dark hair styled in casual beachy waves.

Surrounded by palm trees, Riri twirled for the camera, leaving her adoring fans going wild in the comment section beneath the post.

‘You‘re the hottest, i‘m barely alive right now,’ wrote one, while a second chipped in to say, ‘My queen is so fine.’

Meanwhile, others piped up to point out that the Fenty Beauty mogul had seemingly shut down rumours that she is pregnant.

Fans of the We Found Love singer were convinced that there was a mini Riri on the way earlier this year, when she had been covering her stomach area in a series of photos.

In one set of pap shots, the music icon was seen holding a large clutch bag over her midriff, sparking rumours she was attempting to cover up a bump.

Now, it looks as though Rihanna has put those rumours to bed, with one fan writing under her recent upload, ‘Ahh yes, putting those pregnancy rumors to rest.’

‘Pregnant where 😩,’ areed another.

Despite the scantily clad video supposedly ruling out an possibility of a bun in Ri’s oven, some suspicious followers suggested that the video may have been recorded pre-pregnancy.

‘But this probably old 😳,’ insisted one.

‘Girl how old is this? 🙄,’ asked a second.