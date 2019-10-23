Rihanna hits back at fan who criticises her shiny forehead

Rihanna has hit back at a fan on her social media.

The Diamonds singer, who over her own beauty line Fenty Beauty, took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on one of her new products.

Sharing a slow motion video with her over 76 million followers that shows her enjoying the sun in a bikini, the singer showed off the glittery sparkle effect from her new Diamond Bomb II All Over Diamond Veil from her Fenty line.

The musician can be seen dusting the body highlighter over her chest with a large powder brush and the glitter of the product is sparkling in the sun.

The post raked up over 12 million views and nearly 30,000 comments, with many fans astounded at the power of the shimmery product.

‘THAT GLOW THO ! ✨😍,’ wrote one fan.

‘💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉u shine so bright,’ commented another, ‘🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉shine bright like a diamond baddie boo❌⭕️❌⭕️❌⭕️ @badgalriri’.

Others added, ‘Look at how she did that 🔥’, ‘GLOW UP SEASON 💎🌟💎’ and ‘Deserves the 2020 VMAs Video of the Year! End us!’.

However, one critic skipped out on commenting on the product, and was more distracted by the singer’s forehead, writing, ‘Ur forehead shines brighter than my future.’

But Ri Ri isn’t one to let people get her down, because she hit back at the critic, writing, ‘There’s still hope for you then.’

And fans loved the singer’s response.

The comment got a stream of likes and loads of comments from other Instagram users praising the star for her response.

‘Big forehead girls winning and riri is bad,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘You are a master at clap back!!! I love it!’.

Another fan gave a show of support, writing, ‘Don’t waste your time with the negative comments! It’s amazing how there are so many positive ones yet our human nature self has us focus on the negative.’

While another wrote, ‘Girl you are BOMB I’ve always got teased because of My forehead too but it never stopped my beauty brains or income I love how you wear your real hair too..bold beautiful and fancy’.