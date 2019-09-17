THIS is why Rihanna’s fans are convinced she is pregnant

Is there a mini RiRi on the way?

Heaps of pop sensation Rihanna’s fans think that she is pregnant after spotting her consistently covering her stomach in a string of recent Instagram uploads.

Yesterday, the Barbadian singer took to the social media platform to share a series of paparazzi shots with her 75 million followers.

As she stepped out New York City last night, the 31-year-old music sensation looked stunning as she rocked a sheer turquoise, high neck top teamed with a matching mini skirt and a pair of teal green pumps.

But fans couldn’t help but notice the fact that RiRi was holding her giant white clutch bag over her stomach area, something they reckon was a strategic move to cover up the fact she is expecting her first child.

In the comment section beneath the post, hordes of followers began to discuss their theory, with one writing: ‘She preggo! She keeps covering her tummy 😫,’ and a second chipping in: ‘@badgalriri is pregnant I swear, she keeps hiding her tummy.’

In a second Instagram post shared last night, Rihanna, real name Robyn Fenty, can be seen covering her midriff again as she donned an all black, leather look.

Again, the comments section was flooded with similar speculation.

‘She’s been doing it for a while. I thought that with her carnival outfit, she’s must have already been showing then. So I’d say October/November baby. 🤷🏻♀️,’ one guessed.

It was recently revealed that the Fenty Beauty founder had relocated from the US to London, with many fans suspecting the move was in order to live nearer her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan James.

When asked what she loves to do most in London, Rihanna told the New York Tines: ‘Walking around the block.’

She continued to explain that it’s obviously not easy just to take a stroll given her level of fame, but she ‘keeps it a little incognito’ to avoid being mobbed by fans.