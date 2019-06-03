Fans went wild over the Instagram post

Rio Ferdinand has shared an adorable post gushing about his fiancée, Kate Wright, on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

In the sweet post, Rio, 40, wrote: ‘Wishing my [love] the happiest birthday. Inside and out, the most beautiful person I could wish to spend the rest of my life with.’

Alongside the cute caption, Rio shared a series of pictures of him and Kate together.

Fans went wild for Rio’s sweet post, with one commenting: ‘Stunning pictures.’

Another added: ‘They are just my faves.’

A third commented: ‘Aww lovely words and pics.’

Kate also shared a picture of herself carrying an extravagant cake on her Instagram on the morning of her birthday and gushed about her ‘family.’

She wrote: ‘Birthday girl. Lovely morning with my special little family so happy.’

Over the weekend, Rio also gushed about Kate’s bond with his daughter, Tia, who she shares with his late wife Rebecca Ellison, who sadly passed away in 2015.

In a sweet Instagram post, he wrote: ‘Makes my [heart] pump even stronger when I see these 2 (@xkatiewright & tia) out and about together on girls days out.’

Rio has three children – Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and eight-year-old Tia – with Rebecca and Kate will soon become their step-mum when she and Rio tie the knot.

Kate even quit TOWIE – the show which made her a household name – to live a more private family life with Rio and the children.

Speaking about joining their family, Kate said: ‘If someone had told me a few year back that I was going to be the step-mum of three children, I would have just laughed.

‘You don’t see something like that coming.

‘I fell in love with Rio, then I met the kids and fell in love with them. I realised, “Wow, my life is going to change.”‘

Happy birthday, Kate!