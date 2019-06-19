Kate thanked her soon-to-be husband for being by her side

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand made the picture perfect couple at the former TOWIE star’s fashion launch this week.

Kate has just released a collaboration with Very and hosted an intimate dinner for fashion influencers at a London hotspot to mark it.

Making sure she had all eyes on her, Kate was showcasing her tummy in a flattering tie dye top and matching midi-skirt.

She finished off the head-turning summery look with gold strappy heels.

The busty babe, 28, shared a picture from the occasion, which showed her cuddling up to her soon-to-be husband Rio Ferdinand.

She wrote alongside the shot: ‘Fabulous evening for the launch of my Very collection #katewrightxvery 💗 thank you to my @rioferdy5 for always being so supportive this outfit will be available to pre-order tomorrow.’

The launch comes just days after Kate admitted she fears she could turn into a bridezilla when it comes to planning her upcoming wedding to the 40-year-old former footballer.

She told Heat magazine: ‘For everything in our lives, we’re a partnership so we are a team doing that as well.

‘But as I love organising, I might do more than him.

‘I think I’ve been quite calm. Maybe I’ll become a bridezilla at the last minute, but not anytime soon.’

Kate and Rio got engaged last November after the pundit popped the question during a family holiday together in Abu Dhabi.

The couple had been dating for two years before their engagement, after initially keeping their romance under-wraps.

Kate even quit TOWIE – the show which made her a household name – to live a more private family life with Rio and the children.

Speaking about joining their family, Kate said: ‘If someone had told me a few year back that I was going to be the step-mum of three children, I would have just laughed.

‘You don’t see something like that coming.

‘I fell in love with Rio, then I met the kids and fell in love with them. I realised, “Wow, my life is going to change.”‘

Rio has three children – Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and eight-year-old Tia – with late wife Rebecca Ellison.