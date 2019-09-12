WOAH

Rita Ora has left fans stunned after sharing a seriously sizzling bikini snap.

The 28-year-old songstress is currently enjoying some serious relaxation time at a luxury boutique hotel in Bodrum, Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, the British pop icon gave her 15 million followers a dose of summer vibes as she flaunted her jaw dropping physique in a colourful two-piece swimsuit.

As she refreshed herself under an outdoor shower, the Lonely Together hit maker ruffled her blonde locks and flaunted her toned, tanned figure.

Captioning the upload, Rita explained that she was taking some time out to chill before a busy month ahead, penning: ‘Soooo happy to have 5 full days off before starting my September schedule!!! Sea sun sand for me ☀️☀️☀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️❤️❤️,’ before tagging her lavish home for the week, The Bodrum EDITION.

Heaps of Rita’s loyal supporters quickly took to the comment section to gush over the insanely hot upload.

Amid a sea of fire emojis, one swooned: ‘Damn girl,’ while a second proclaimed: ‘WE ARE DEAD.’

Meanwhile, others were pleased that the stunning Ritual singer was having a restful, sunsoaked getaway.

‘You deserve it more than anyone!! Enjoy your free time, recharge or battery and come back with all your strength ❤️,’ one insisted.

‘I hope you’re enjoying your days off. you look breathtaking 💗,’ said another.

The Turkish trip follows a jam packed summer for Rita and she took to Insta earlier this week to thank all of her fans for supporting her at shows and festivals throughout the past few months.

Celebrating her final festival performance of the year, she wrote: ‘My final festival of the summer!!! Been touring this amazing set for my tour and summer festivals from the beginning of the year all over the world and I could not have wished for a better last show @lollapaloozade!!!

‘Thank you to everyone who came to see me at every moment! Love you all so much had the MOST fun. 🥳❤️.’