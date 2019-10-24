'Like a teenager!'

Earlier this week British pop icon Rita Ora proved that her stunning good looks are a result of seriously strong genetics as she stepped out with her mum for a glam night out.

Rita and her 55-year-old mother Vera got dressed up to the nines and headed to a Cartier event at London’s Chiltern Firehouse.

Strangely it was not songstress Rita who attracted attention from fans. Vera left her Instagram followers swooning as she shared a series of snapshots from the evening, posing in a glittering, gold Stella McCartney gown.

Captioning a photo of her and Rita, Vera wrote, ‘As a mother you suddenly realise that children one day become adults and they will help YOU lead the way in life and love ♥️🖤 Thank you @cartier for a wonderful evening 🥰 #cartier #events #motherdaughter#family #support.’

Leaving their comments of praise and adoration, the Ora clan’s supporters couldn’t believe how gorgeous and youthful the NHS mental health worker looked.

‘Omg rita is not your daughter she’s your sister.😍😍💕,’ one gushed, while another added, ‘Forever young Mama 🔥❤️❤️❤️🔥.’

‘See where Rita gets her beautiful looks from 😍❤️,’ chipped in a third and a fourth went on, ‘Breathtaking spectacular beauty madam. Like a teenager🔥❤️.’

This comes days after Ritual hit maker Rita posted a series of throwback photos from her childhood in honour of her older sister Elena’s birthday.

The two can be seen as little girls giggling in their school uniforms and cheekily posing for the camera as teenagers.

Penning a sweet tribute to her sibling, Rita posted, ‘My best friend. So happy we’ve built this whole thing together wouldn’t want to celebrate it with anyone else. Happy birthday sis thank you for always being in my corner @elenaora.’