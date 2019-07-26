Rita Ora’s mum Vera stuns fans in red swimsuit as she shares powerful breast cancer survivor message

Rita Ora’s mum Vera has stunned fans with a powerful message she has shared.

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a stunning snap of her posing by a swimming pool.

The singer’s lookalike mother shared the snap with her 60,000 followers, which shows her donning a bright red strapless swimsuit courtesy of swimwear line Melissa Obadash.

The NHS psychiatrist, who has recently overcame a battle with breast cancer, uploaded the post so that she could share a powerful message with her loyal followers.

This post is dedicated to @melissaodabash @futuredreamscharity @amoena_company for their gratitude in helping and supporting many women like me touched by breast cancer! I modelled for the charity as their ambassador not because I am a professional model but to increase awareness and help all women affected get their confidence back. 🌞 is out, will expose scars, marks and uneven body shapes but with the right swimwear we can enjoy the sun as everyone else 🥰 😘 @oranick for 📸 More exclusive 👙choices visit @amoena_company Proceeds of each sales are donated to Future Dreams breast cancer charity 🙌🏼 #VisualsWithVera ❤️🖤Suportoj gratë te prekura nga kanceri I gjirit dhe shendetit mendor. Kostumet e larjes ne foto janë te dedikuara dhe te dizajnuara mu per ato gra per te ndihmuar dhe kthyar vetbesimin e tyre. Ju perqfi shoqe me 🌹 #melissaodabash #futuredreamscharity #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersupport #breastcancersurvivor #lifeafterbreastcancer #livelifetothefullest #selfconfidence #notostigma #selfesteemboost #bodypositive #scars #mastectomy #mastectomyreconstruction #breastoperation #breastcancerresearch #breastreconstruction #breastcancercare #swimwear #swimsuit #bikini #beach #summerstyle #30s#40s#50s

‘This post is dedicated to @melissaodabash @futuredreamscharity @amoena_company for their gratitude in helping and supporting many women like me touched by breast cancer!’ wrote the singer-songwriter’s mum.

‘I modelled for the charity as their ambassador not because I am a professional model but to increase awareness and help all women affected get their confidence back,’ she continued.

🌞 is out, will expose scars, marks and uneven body shapes but with the right swimwear we can enjoy the sun as everyone else 😘’.

Future dreams charity, an organisation that supports those who have been affected by breast cancer and who the NHS professional has collaborated with, left a sweet comment honouring the swimwear ambassador.

They wrote: ‘So proud of you Vera – always sharing your story and raising breast awareness- you look stunning in this exclusive swimwear 🙌🏻💕🎀🙏🏻’.

Vera was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2005 when she was 39-year-old and consequently underwent a mastectomy.

At the time, the mother-of-three said to Daily Mail: ‘The whole family is still left with the anxieties that cancer ingrains. Rita gets anxious and sometimes has panic attacks. 

‘(At the time) Rita rebelled a little, bunking off school for a couple of weeks. It was her mental escape.’ 

As well as being mum to the Coming Home hitmaker, Vera is also mum to the singer’s sister Elena and her 21-year-old brother Don, who recently graduated from university.