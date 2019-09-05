Rita Ora breaks her silence on unlikely friendship with Prince Harry

Rita has a whole host of A-list pals, but one is more impressive than most

The singer is such close friends with Prince Harry that she was even invited to his wedding to Meghan Markle.

But even after that, Rita admitted she’s constantly surprised by how much he remembers about her.

Rita told Marie Claire: ‘Every time we see each other, I’m always surprised how much he remembers about the other conversations we’ve had.

‘Because he must meet so many people.’

Despite being one of the most influential people in the world, Rita, 28, said Harry, 34, is a ‘laugh’ to hang out with, which we can totally imagine.

She explained: ‘But he’s a proper laugh, and he listens.’

It’s not the first time Rita has made reference to his ‘cool’ nature, having previously confessed: ‘He’s like the cool, fun prince.’

But now hanging out with Prince Harry often means spending time with his wife, Meghan Markle. Which Rita has no issues with.

‘Of course I kept it respectful,’ she admitted.

Luckily Rita has always loved the Royal family, saying: ‘I do love the royal family. I love everything about them.’

Rita’s lovely comments about Prince Harry comes after the new-dad was forced to defend his use of private jets.

Having always been a bit of an eco-warrior, Prince Harry said individuals shouldn’t let the scale of the conservation crisis be so ‘overwhelming’ that they think they can’t help.

‘I’ve certainly felt that – but I’ve learned that we cannot dismiss the idea of trying to do something, just because we can’t do everything. We can all do better,’ he explained. ‘And, while no-one is perfect, we are all responsible for our own individual impact; the question is what we do to balance it out.’

Highlighting his recent use of private jets, Harry went on to say: ‘I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe.’