Rita Ora has stunned fans in a gorgeous bikini snap.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos of her sunny getaway to Caribbean island St. Barts with her nearly 16 million followers.

And fans couldn’t get over how amazing she looked.

The R.I.P. hitmaker uploaded a series of snaps of her soaking up the sun on a boat trip, sizzling in a slinky silver shimmery wrap swimsuit.

With a high-waist bottom the glittery one-piece wrapped around her neck and flashed some serious underboob.

Joking in her caption, Rita wrote, ‘Captain says: please don’t wear anything shiny it’ll attract the fish. Me. 🤷🏼♀️’.

And fans loved the post with it quickly raking up over 634,000 likes and thousands of comments with followers complimenting the star.

‘Oh she’s arrived,’ wrote one, while another commented, ‘Looking amazing @ritaora 💕 have the best time xx’.

‘YOU LOOK STUNNING,’ exclaimed one, while others agreed echoing, ‘STUNNING 😍✨’ and ‘Stunning. ❤️’.

Others wrote, ‘BABE’, ‘GORGEOUS’, ‘Slay girl 🔥🔥🔥’, ‘Wow 😍🔥’ and ‘🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Fire girl 🔥’.

Fans also left streams of flame and smiley face with love heart eyes emoji symbols on the post.

Just hours before Rita posted another snap of her on a boat wearing a shocking blue bandeau bikini top and beaming into the camera.

Reflecting on the last year in the post, Rita wrote, ‘Holiday starts now.

‘2019…it’s been…busy…one movie Oliver Twist (can’t wait for you all to see it next year!) one world tour one tv show 5 campaigns a few magazine covers 4 music videos

‘Prepping for 2020,’ she continued, ‘launched my own tequila @prosperotequila which got ranked top 10 first year!! (number 7) won a Latin AMA award with my girls Anita and Sofia for RIP to the BS! hmmmm what else?

‘It’ll come to me, it’s late and I’m tired while I’m posting this but I love you and I get moushiiii on vacation so deal with it…I’m grateful and ready for 2020. 🎄’.