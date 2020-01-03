Rita Ora sizzles in sexy new snaps as she celebrates the New Year

Rita Ora has stunned fans with new pics.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share a series of snaps with her nearly 16 million followers from her raucous New Year celebrations, wowing fans with her sexy outfit.

Rita sizzled in sheer tie-side crop top, which was flimsy enough to sneakily show a little bit of underboob.

The pearly top, which the artist wore with a pair of blue low-rise jeans also showed off the singer’s glowing skin and toned abs.

She paired her party outfit with a collection of flashy gold necklaces, including a glitzy Chanel number and a beach tousled curly hairstyle on her choppy locks.

The star shared photos of herself partying the night away with her pals in Los Angeles, after posting snaps of her New Year’s look before she kicked off her celebrations.

‘1.1.20 swipe right for 1st attempt,’ she captioned the first post, writing alongside the second, ‘Blurry moments- the 2nd photo is literally me when you got any fleetwood playin’.

The posts raked up over 800,000 likes jointly and thousands of comments from friends and fans flooding Rita with compliments.

‘Gorgeous😍❤️✨,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘Beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍’.

Others commented, ‘Too perfect. 😍💯’, ‘🔥🔥🔥’and ‘The hottest 😍😍’.

Just days ago, the star reflected back on the previous year, writing on Instagram, ‘2019…it’s been…busy…one movie Oliver Twist (can’t wait for you all to see it next year!)

‘One world tour one tv show 5 campaigns a few magazine covers 4 music videos, prepping for 2020…launched my own tequila @prosperotequila which got ranked top 10 first year!! (number 7) won a Latin AMA award with my girls Anita and Sofia for RIP to the BS! hmmmm what else?

‘It’ll come to me, it’s late and I’m tired while I’m posting this but I love you and I get moushiiii on vacation so deal with it…I’m grateful and ready for 2020. 🎄’.