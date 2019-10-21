Rita Ora wows fans in skimpy sparkly outfit in sultry snaps

Rita Ora is always sharing gorgeous snaps with her fans.

rita ora wows fans skimpy dress snap

Credit: Getty

The singer and songwriter regularly posts to her Instagram page to share bits and pieces of her life with her nearly 16 million followers.

Posting behind-the-scenes photos of performances, candid shots of her personal life and gorgeous posed modelling snaps, the musician is always keep her fans up-to-date.

And the R.I.P. hitmaker has once again wowed fans with her latest social media offering.

MORE: Rita Ora stuns fans as she flaunts washboard stomach in bikini during luxury Turkey getaway

The How We Do singer posted a sultry snap to her Instagram grid that shows her leaning against a balcony at night time posing in a glitzy but somewhat skimpy outfit.

With her blonde tousled locks swept away from her face and a short fringe framing her face, the singer posed in two snaps – one where she is looking away to the side of the camera shot and the second where she is giving the camera a cheeky side grin.

In both pictures the performer is wearing a strappy sparkly red mini dress with a plunging neckline and snakeskin heeled knee-high boots.

View this post on Instagram

Love a red eye…💃

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

She captioned the post with an emoji symbol of a woman dancing in a red dress, writing, ‘Love a red eye…💃’.

The post quickly raked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours, with many a number of fans leaving streams of fire flame and face with red heart eyes emoji symbols.

YOU LOOOOOK SO GOOOOOD 😍❤,’ wrote one fan.

MORE: Rita Ora breaks her silence on unlikely friendship with Prince Harry

Beautiful post 💖💖💖💖💖💖😘😘😘😘😘😘😘,’ added another.

Others wrote, ‘U look stunning wow,’ ‘Queen of red❤️,’ ‘you look stunning ❤️,’ ‘you are wonderful.❤️,’ ‘This looookkkk 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ ‘Now that is a view ❤️🖤,’ U r so much pretty😍’ and ‘Queen in the best color ❤️❤️’.

The musician also took to her Instagram grid last week to share candid pictures of her summer holiday to Greece.

View this post on Instagram

Why I haven’t posted these from this summer I’ll never know! I’m on a 16 hour flight from Dubai to La and I’ve gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is. I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind. Nothing better then a do nothing holiday….well not entirely true I had to stop by Berlin to perform at Lollapalooza but went straight back to this heavenly villa. Thank you all at @aman and @bodrumedition for always looking after me! Swipe for some fun memories and dumb videos.

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Uploading a series of her own personal snaps, she wrote, ‘Why I haven’t posted these from this summer I’ll never know!

‘I’ve gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is. I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind. Nothing better then a do nothing holiday’.