Rita Ora wows fans in skimpy sparkly outfit in sultry snaps

Rita Ora is always sharing gorgeous snaps with her fans.

The singer and songwriter regularly posts to her Instagram page to share bits and pieces of her life with her nearly 16 million followers.

Posting behind-the-scenes photos of performances, candid shots of her personal life and gorgeous posed modelling snaps, the musician is always keep her fans up-to-date.

And the R.I.P. hitmaker has once again wowed fans with her latest social media offering.

The How We Do singer posted a sultry snap to her Instagram grid that shows her leaning against a balcony at night time posing in a glitzy but somewhat skimpy outfit.

With her blonde tousled locks swept away from her face and a short fringe framing her face, the singer posed in two snaps – one where she is looking away to the side of the camera shot and the second where she is giving the camera a cheeky side grin.

In both pictures the performer is wearing a strappy sparkly red mini dress with a plunging neckline and snakeskin heeled knee-high boots.

She captioned the post with an emoji symbol of a woman dancing in a red dress, writing, ‘Love a red eye…💃’.

The post quickly raked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours, with many a number of fans leaving streams of fire flame and face with red heart eyes emoji symbols.

‘YOU LOOOOOK SO GOOOOOD 😍❤,’ wrote one fan.

‘Beautiful post 💖💖💖💖💖💖😘😘😘😘😘😘😘,’ added another.

Others wrote, ‘U look stunning wow,’ ‘Queen of red❤️,’ ‘you look stunning ❤️,’ ‘you are wonderful.❤️,’ ‘This looookkkk 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ ‘Now that is a view ❤️🖤,’ U r so much pretty😍’ and ‘Queen in the best color ❤️❤️’.

The musician also took to her Instagram grid last week to share candid pictures of her summer holiday to Greece.

Uploading a series of her own personal snaps, she wrote, ‘Why I haven’t posted these from this summer I’ll never know!

‘I’ve gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is. I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind. Nothing better then a do nothing holiday’.