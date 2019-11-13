Robbie Williams has announced he is returning in 2020 to perform another set of Las Vegas residency gigs.

Robbie Williams, 45, took to the stage for the first time in Vegas last year and following the successful stint, the former Take That star is celebrating landing another run of dates next year.

Robbie, who is married to wife Ayda Field, announced the news on his Instagram, uploading an advert for the gigs and captioned it, “Beyond excited to be returning to the @wynnlasvegas in 2020 x Get priority access to tickets by pre-ordering ‘The Christmas Present’ from shop.robbiewilliams.com before 18th November.”

READ MORE: Robbie Williams has some major music news and it’s incredible…

Robbie will return to the legendary Vegas Strip with eight brand new dates in 2020.

His show, titled, Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas will be back at The Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater in March and April next year.

The dates added so far are:

Tuesday – 24th March – 2020

Wednesday – 25th March – 2020

Friday – 27th March – 2020

Saturday – 28th March – 2020

Tuesday – 31st March – 2020

Wednesday – 1st April – 2020

Friday – 3rd April – 2020

Saturday – 4th April – 2020

And fans are already planning on seeing the star abroad. One wrote, “Awe, am 50 nxt year. Never been to Vegas x” Another put, “This would be an excellent birthday present x” and a third added, “Omg…Im going to be skiing in Utah…maybe I can fly over to vegas for a night!”

And even Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams couldn’t contain his excitement. He wrote, “Ooh!”

The news comes as Robbie prepares to release his first-ever Christmas album. “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever Christmas album,” said Robbie Williams. “I’ve done a lot in my career and releasing this record is another dream come true. Making this album has been so much fun and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The double album will feature a mix of original songs and festive covers in a special 24-song collection.

Maybe someone you love would like Robbie under the Christmas tree…