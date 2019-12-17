The singer plans to pull out all the stops to find him - but Celebs Now tracked him down months ago and it looks like he's still there..





Forget Terry’s Chocolate Orange this Christmas, Robbie Williams wants to be reunited with former Take That bandmate Jason Orange instead.

The singer has admitted no one has heard or seen Jay since 2014 and despite it being his decision to go off radar and live his life out of his 90s pop career limelight, his fellow bandmate wants to look for him.

Robbie said, ‘You know you can have that Find My Phone thing? The whole of Take That should have a locate Jason Orange thing because none of us know where he’s gone.

Robbie continued, ‘I should hire a private detective — he finds out where Jason Orange is, we inject him with a beeping thing, a chip, then we know where Jason is at all times.’

Well, Robbie, you wont need to look much further than this website as we reported earlier this year that Jason was hanging out at one of his homes in Kendal located in the Lake District and it looks like he’s still there.

After Robbie made the appeal a fan wrote, ‘He lives near me in the Lake District. Just keeps himself to himself.’

Well, he’s not quite a million miles away – as Kendal is approximately 271 miles away from London.

And previous sightings included, he was spotted buying a pair of Wellington boots, Todds of Kendall teased, ‘Well that’s a bit of excitement in the Elephant Yard Shopping store today… Jason Orange has been in for a pair of wellies!!!’

In 2017 he was spotted dining in Zeffirellis, Ambleside. One surprised diner wrote on TripAdvisor: ‘Good Vegetarian food and sitting next to Jason ORANGE LOL was quite ap!’

Another sighting saw Jay enjoying a drink at the Royal Barn pub in Kirkby Lonsdale, where he is understood to be pictured at the bar with members of the local netball team. And after a bit more digging, we’ve discovered there’s been more sightings of Jay in recent months.

Another local spilled, ‘He must be round here a bit, he had tea in our restaurant a few weeks back’

And another saw him enjoying a stroll, ‘I knew it was him I saw him! the other day standing at the traffic lights!’

On his podcast with wife Ayda Field, At Home With The Williams, he added, ‘I go the extra lengths for my Take That brothers.’

Jason left the band shortly after their reunion tour as he wanted a quiet life out of the spotlight.

And some fans think that should be respected.

One wrote, ‘Maybe he doesn’t want to be found that’s the whole point, leave him be ffs!’

Will Robbie and Jason ever be reunited? It Only Takes a Minute to jump in a car for a Lake District road trip, hey Rob?!