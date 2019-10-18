It's hard to believe that with a jam-packed dicography like Robbie Williams, he's never ever released a Christmas album - until now!

The singer, originally from Stoke on Trent has been involved in music since his teens and now the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker is set to bring some fun to the festive season.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever Christmas album,” said Robbie Williams. “I’ve done a lot in my career and releasing this record is another dream come true. Making this album has been so much fun and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The double album will feature a mix of original songs and festive covers in a special 24-song collection.

A few of Robbie’s famous friends will be lending their vocals including Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Helene Fischer, Jamie Cullum, plus unexpectedly boxing champ Tyson Fury and Robbie’s dad Poppa Pete.

Robbie gave fans the first taste of his Christmas song capabilities when he teamed up with actress Nicole Kidman back in December 2001 to release a cover of Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sanatra‘s 1967 track Somethin’ Stupid and it shot to number one in the UK singles charts.

And fans are so excited about the Christmas album release. One wrote, “Finally!!! Waiting so long for this,” a second said, “Can’t wait to hear the album Robbie.. making me feel Christmases already [sic],” while a third added, “I am so happy that we got you to put one out. I know we told you over and over again at every Christmas we were missing to have one by you. You’re the best and interacting with us on your own app is the best we could ever ask for.”

The Christmas Present will be released on November 22 on CD, Cassette and Vinyl, and a special Deluxe CD includes four bonus tracks.

Congrats Robbie we can’t wait to hear it!

[Wonder if he can persuade his Take That bandmates to release a Take That & “Christmas” Party album next?…]