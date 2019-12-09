Robbie Williams wants to do I’m A Celebrity 2020 – for a HUGE fee!

The former Take That star wants to go into the Aussie jungle

I’m A Celebrity ended last night with Jacqueline Jossa winning the show.

And Robbie Williams has already thrown his hat into the ring for next year’s show, revealing he’d love to go into the Aussie jungle.

But his fee would be the most ITV has ever shelled out for him if he got the gig.

On Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show on ITV, Robbie was chatting to the ITV show presenters Ant and Dec via a video link.

He asked: “What about the next series? Any guests lined up?”

Then Robbie jokingly added: “So a really famous singer will get paid millions for going on I’m A Celeb right?

“Those bugs are so disgusting but I am going to eat them anyway to make really good prime time television.”

Pushing to be invited, he added: “Boys what do you say? How am I looking for the next series?”

If Robbie was paid millions to go on I’m A Celeb, it would be even more than Caitlyn Jenner’s record amount of £500,000 this year.

Last night, after three weeks of roughing it and beating all other camp mates to the final, EastEnders star Jacqueline was crowned Queen of the jungle, with Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment grabbing second place.

As mum-of-two Jacqueline burst into tears at the news of her win, former jungle contestants Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas appeared on screen to present her with her crown.

Despite the sweet moment, lots of viewers were left disappointed when they noticed one special person was absent from the final show.

Taking to social media, fans of the ITV show pointed out that last year’s winner Harry Redknapp was not present to pass his title of King of the jungle onto Jac, with wondering why the football pro wasn’t involved.

‘Devastated that Harry Redknapp didn’t come to give Jac her crown #ImACeleb,’ one wrote.

‘Why didn’t Harry Redknapp fly over and pass his crown over?’ asked another, while a third chipped in, ‘Where the hell was Harry Redknapp to give her the crown? Heartbroken!’

Y’all pressed about jac being queen whilst I’m fuming about NOT SEEING HARRY REDKNAPP HAND OVER HIS CROWN EXCUSE ME?!?!,’ continued another Tweeter.