Rochelle Humes left fans confused with an exciting announcement.

The TV presenter and former Saturdays singer is mum to two gorgeous daughters, six-year-old Alaia-Mai and two-year-old Valentina Raine, who she welcomed with husband of seven years Marvin Humes.

And to mark the new year Rochelle took to her Instagram page with an exciting announcement, revealing that she is launching a children’s skincare and haircare brand called My Little Coco.

Posting a photo of the brand’s photo with the caption, ‘We’re expecting! Due date February 17th’, Rochelle wrote, ‘We’re expecting! After 3 years of planning, testing and creating I am thrilled to announce that @mylittlecoco is officially launching on 17th February and will be exclusively available at @bootsuk stores nationwide.

‘My Little Coco started initially as a passion project… the mission was to create a collection that was for the whole family no matter what your age, skin or hair type.

‘We’re launching with a range of 7 products from skin to hair care that are absolutely free from parabens, sulphates and dyes and enriched with nourishing organic coconut oil and beautifully scented with soft creamy coconut…perfect for you and the little ones’ skin and hair care routine.

‘So enjoy following me on this exciting journey that has only just begun and stay tuned for tips and tricks to make bath time that little bit easier, but also this is a place to really understand the love and attention to detail that goes into each and every one of our skin and hair care products.

‘Rochelle x 🥥🌴✨’.

But instead of sharing their congratulations about the new business venture, many fans were left baffled by the singer’s ‘We’re expecting’ and ‘due date’ caption, convinced that the This Morning presenter was actually expecting a baby.

‘Oh wow how lovely perfect parents 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote one follower, who added ‘Ha ha just realised 😂😂😂😂,’ once realising their blunder.

‘New Year’s Day confusion,’ added another, ‘how can she be expecting next month? Three years planning? Creating? 🤔🤣😭 really hurt my head reading the first few lines haha 🙈’.

‘That took way too long for me to work out,’ commented another. ‘I was like ’Damn, girl looks SO hot in her bikini with only 6 weeks til she gives birth’ 😂🤦🏼‍♀️’.

Another wrote, ‘Nooooooo I so wanted that to be a human baby lol congratulations anyway love following you on your journey x’.

While others added, ‘Omg I thought you was expecting!’, ‘For a split second I thought you were pregnant 😂😂’, ’Amazing, although I read that as you having a baby at first ❤️ x’ and‘Thought this was a 3rd baby then!!! Can’t wait to try!! 💖💖’.