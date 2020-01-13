Rochelle Hume's daughter Alaia has rallied round her auntie Sophie Piper ahead of her Love Island debut with this adorable poster.

Although Rochelle Humes‘ her eldest is only six years old, she is still too young to understand let alone watch the ITV dating show, but Rochelle has explained why their auntie cannot be around for a few weeks and here’s her sweet response.

Rochelle uploaded a snap of a support banner made by eldest daughter Alaia, six, which is made from felt tips, feathers and fur balls. And in the snap Alaia can be seen sticking it to the wall.

READ MORE: Seeing double! Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper will enter the Love Island villa this weekend.

Rochelle captioned it, ‘Alaia has no idea what Love Island is but bless her she knows her Auntie isn’t available for FaceTime and is away doing something that we need to support her for. Good luck tonight sis, enjoy yourself and find a nice boy.’

The cute message reads, ‘Go Sopiey you are the best I love you so much good luck go girl xx’ (sic) Rochelle has another daughter Valentina, aged two, but it’s thought she is too young to help.

While Sophie Piper is yet to name-drop her famous sister Rochelle – who is married to JLS singer Marvin Humes – to her fellow islanders, fans couldn’t help but spot that she had tried bringing her siblings into conversation.

Sophie told islanders she was close to her sisters before adding “we all look the same” and viewers picked up on this as her way of noticing who she looked like so she could name drop singer-turned TV presenter, Rochelle.

One viewer wrote,‘Sophie’s trying SOO hard to tell someone that Rochelle is her sister.’

And another added, ‘Sophie is dying to tell us who her sister is, just say Rochelle Humes I’m on my knees I’m begging you.’

Rochelle previously teased fans with how alike her and her sisters Sophie and Lili Piper are, when they spent time together over the summer last year ahead of Rochelle’s 30th birthday celebrations.