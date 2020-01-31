So sweet!

Earlier this month, This Morning host Rochelle Humes shared photographs of her and husband Marvin’s daughter’s faces for the very first time.

For years the former Saturday’s songstress, who is mum to Alaia, six, and Valentina, two, avoided revealing the faces of her tots to her thousands of followers.

But at the beginning of this year, the stunning Essex pop star bared all and finally showed her brood to the world properly.

Explaining the reasoning behind her big decision, she wrote, ‘Our girls 💖I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything…but we’ve made the choice to share a little bit more of our family. Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer…

‘Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they wont be on here often but thought you might like to meet them..❤ Please be kind.’

Now, Rochelle has shared another glimpse into her life as a mum of the two little girls, posting a series of mirror selfies that she snapped as kiddy chaos ensued around her.

The three cheeky Humes gals flashed their gorgeous grins for the camera, with Rochelle captioning the upload, ‘Tryna get out the door for a kids party like...’

Of course, the mini photo shoot prompted a wave of swooning comments from friends and fans.

‘OMG! 😍 cuteness overload!!! All beauties 🙌,’ one gushed, while a second chipped in, ‘You really had the same baby twice 😍.’

‘I’m just crying they’re so beautiful,’ continued another.

‘You’ve got 2 mini yous!! They look so cute😍,’ pointed out a fourth commenter.