Rochelle Humes is definitely living her best life at the moment.

The telly star and former girl band member has jetted off for a sun soaked getaway to Dubai with her hunky husband Marvin Humes and their two young daughters, Valentina Raine and Alaia-Mai.

Obvs, the This Morning host has shared plenty of gorgeous snaps from the ocean escape, showing off her sensational figure in her swimwear.

Frolicking in the sea during a sun set yacht trip, Rochelle showered herself down as she posed for photos in a skimpy black two piece.

Captioning the snap, the former Saturdays singer reminisced on a childhood fantasy, penning, ‘When I grow up I wanna be a mermaid…🧜♀️🐬🦋🐚💫.’

In a second post, the stunning natural beauty shared a pair of smouldering selfies, posing with her former JLS star bae Marvin against the Dubai sky line.

Looking fresh faced, wet haired and make up free, Rochelle sweetly wrote, ‘I like me better when I’m with you 🎶,’

Total couple goals.

Showing that Marvin is a great daddy as well as a fab hubby, Essex born Rochelle uploaded a snap of him with six-year-old Alaia in his arms, looking out to the sunset and raising their arms to the sky.

‘The best day at sea with my gang and friends that feel like family 💫,’ she wrote.

Plenty of Rochelle’s celebrity pals took to the comment section to gush over the holiday snaps shots.

‘Go away with your good looks,’ joked songstress Paloma Faith.

‘Beauty 😍❤️✨,’ added former TOWIE star and yummy mummy Billie Faiers.

Meanwhile, Loose Women panellist and super honest mum-of-three Stacey Solomon left a string of yellow heart emojis.