Rochelle Humes admits husband Marvin isn't talking to her after THIS bathroom video reveals him singing nursery rhymes in the shower.

Marvin Humes, who used to be in X Factor boyband JLS, can be heard singing Baa-baa-black-sheep A-cappella.

She uploaded two videos to her 1.5m followers and captioned them, ‘SOUND ON!!!! He could divorce me over this but I can’t not share!!! This is what I live with, send immediate help!!!!’

You can check out Marvin’s singing for yourself here….

‘Baa-baa black sheep have you any wool? Yes sir…’

But talking over his questionable singing, Rochelle can be heard giggle and she replied, ‘You’ve lost it mate.’

But Marvin, who has daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, aged two doesn’t let her remarks deter him though and continues to sing, ‘Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full,’

And Valentina finds it funny but mum Rochelle can’t cope with what she is hearing. She adds, ‘I can’t with you hun’.

Then their daughter Valentina has a change of heart, she can be heard saying, ‘I don’t like it’ when she was asked if she thought it was good.

When Rochelle gave an update on their situation following the posting, she wrote, ‘Update – he’s not talking to me,’ followed by a gritted teeth emoji.

And it’s certainly got the attention of their showbiz pals who were quick to give their thoughts…

This Morning’s Dr Ranj wrote, ‘DEAD’ with crying laughter emoji and fellow JLS member Aston Merrygold wrote, ‘Oh wow’ followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

And fans couldn’t resist seeing a new business venture. One wrote, ‘That’s his new project, nursery rhymes by Marvin.’

And another wrote, ‘Gotta giver it to him though – he’s a bloody good singer!’

Marvin, who now DJ’s for a living, was preparing a playlist for a private party just a couple of nights ago could be set to to add children’s entertainer to his CV after this performance!