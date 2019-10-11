Rochelle Humes has left fans in hysterics.

The singer and TV presenter took to her social media with a hilarious video of her fighting against the outdoor weather conditions.

The This Morning host posted a video to her Instagram page that shows her walking along outside holding an umbrella.

But the former Saturdays singer then stumbles when she is hit by a massive gust of wind which sweeps away her umbrella.

The mum-of-two captioned her hilarious video, ‘ABSOLUTE SAVAGE winds on the South Coast this morning filming the new series of #BACKTOMINE @itv think we might need a new brolly?! 🌧💨’.

And fans loved the candid clip.

The post received nearly 300,000 views in just a few hours and a stream of comments full of laughing face emoji symbols.

‘This has made my Friday! 🤣🤣🤣,’ wrote one follower.

‘I had tears then!!!🤣🤣,’ added another. ‘@rochellehumes that needs to go on youve been framed!!! Xx’.

Others commented, ‘Hahaha love this!!’, ‘😂 that was class 😂’, ‘this is hilarious!!!’ and ‘the exact reason I don’t use umbrellas😂😂’.

Many even commented saying that they had also been caught out by this week’s blustery winds in the same way, writing, ‘that nearly happened to me yesterday 😂🤦🏽‍♀️’, ‘Haha this same thing happened to me today 🤦🏽‍♀️😂’ and ‘this was me a minute ago 😂😂😂😂’.

Rochelle revealed that the video was taken while she was filming a new season of a TV series that she is hosting for ITV.

The presenter is working on the new series of ITV dating show Back To Mine.

The show gives single people the chance to match up with somebody that they would like to date by introducing them to potential matches’ homes.

Candidates get the opportunity to rummage around people’s houses to judge whether they think they would get along with them.

