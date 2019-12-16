The JLS family is set to expand in 2020 as Aston Merrygold and fiancee Sarah Lou Richards are expecting their second child - and Rochelle Humes is thrilled about the news.

After marrying Marvin Humes in 2012, Rochelle officially became part of the JLS family – the band Marvin used to be part of with Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams and JB Gill.

And Rochelle coudn’t contain her excitement over the news that the “family” can expect a new addition in 2020.

Re-posting Aston and Sarah’s exciting news on Instagram, she wrote, “The most exciting news ever for our family… we love you so much. 2020 is looking special.”

Aston and Sarah’s baby news comes just two years after they welcomed their first son, Grayson Jax.

And Aston isn’t the only band member to have swapped the boyband life to embark on parenthood, as JB Gill and wife Chloe Tangney have two children – Ace and Chiara Sapphire. Rochelle and Marvin also have two daughters – Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine.

The JLS gang are no doubt pleased to have some positive news to look forward to in 2020 after 2019 finally saw Oritsé cleared of rape charges.

The 32-year-old X-Factor star was cleared in May 2019 of raping a 20-year-old woman after three years of ‘horrific’ accusations.

Months later the star opened up about how the ordeal has impacted his life in an emotional interview.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said, “It’s been horrific. I haven’t been able to work for three years. I had this accusation just hanging over my head every single day.

“But I had two choices; either I could let it drag me under and completely destroy me, or I could stay strong and hope that the truth would eventually come out, which ultimately it did.”

And Rochelle was one of the first to celebrate the not guilty verdict.

“This here is our brother, one of the kindest, most gentle, thoughtful men I know. Today he was cleared NOT guilty after 3 years of absolute hell,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of how you have conducted yourself throughout this time, I really don’t think I could have held myself in the same way. Reesh we love you so much and I’m writing this crying so many happy tears, it’s over.”