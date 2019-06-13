Omg Rochelle and her sister look like TWINS

Rochelle Humes‘ sister looks almost identical to her in an adorable Instagram post uploaded by the former pop star today.

Fans were left mind blown by the sister selfie in which Rochelle and her little sibling Sophie Piper can be seen posing in matching grey dressing gowns for some downtime.

The stunning ladies look beyond similar in the photograph, twinning with their hair in messy buns and showing off their fresh, make-up free faces, with Rochelle captioning the post: ‘Sister spa night…🧖🏾♀️.’

Plenty of the telly host’s celebrity pals were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, pointing out the striking family resemblance.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby couldn’t believe her eyes, writing: ‘I thought this was a mirror!!! 👯♀️,’ while Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt was surprised to be seeing double too, adding: ‘Omg Twinnies 😍😍😍.’

Later, Little Mix songstress Leigh-Anne Pinnock penned some serious truth, simply writing: ‘Beautiful x.’

Fans were in agreement, with hordes swooning over the cute family photo.

One commented: ‘Noooooooo!!! This is insane!!!! I totally thought you had mirrored your face 😍 You 2 beautiful humans 💞💞💞,’ and another remarked: ‘Omg TWINS!! This is unreal 😱❤️😘😘😘.’

Rochelle’s stunning sis Sophie was reportedly in talks with ITV bosses to appear on this year’s series of Love Island.

Telly execs were thought to be super keen to get her on board for the smash hit dating show, hoping for her celebrity relation would make her appealing to viewers.

At the time, a source told The Sun: ‘ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series.

‘Last year they had Dani and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boasted the show’s ratings.

‘This year they’re hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who’s the spitting image of her.

The insider added: ‘Soph is the perfect islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza.

‘She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.’

Obviously, Sophie is currently chilling at home in the UK with Rochelle and not sunning herself in the Love Island villa.

Maybe we’ll see her make an appearance in this year’s Casa Amor…