It seems like Rochelle Humes is set to become even busier next year, if her latest celebratory Instagram post is anything to go by.

The 30-year-old who is busy enough looking after daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, aged two, with husband Marvin, has a New Look clothing range, regularly guest presents on This Morning and is currently writing her second children’s book.

And over the next few months her time will be taken up filming for a second series of BBC show The Hit List, which she co-hosts with her former JLS singer husband.

But Rochelle has teased more exciting news, as she sips on champagne from the bathtub of her plush Essex home.

She uploaded the snap and captioned it, ‘Toasting to a brilliant day and an exciting 2020 with my Hubby (from the bath obvs) I cannot wait to tell you more having one for you too partner @josephine.keedwell #bossbabes .’

Supportive husband Marvin, who is likely to have handded Rochelle her refreshing tipple, commented, ‘This is very exciting!!! Proud.’

And fans couldn’t wait to start speculating on what the news might be…

One wrote, ‘The Saturdays & JLS joint reunion arena tour? it’s what we want and what we deserve.’ Another said, ‘Your bringing out a hair care range for young girls with curly hair with Boots?’ and a third added, ‘Having a baby.. That’s Apple juice in your glass cxcx.’ And many others questioned whether Rochelle and Marvin were planning to add to their brood.

Rochelle didn’t have too much time to celebrate as she has been busy with business meetings – including one at Boots HQ followed by one at her management agency YM&U Group.

Aside from her clothing line, Rochelle is “curl positivity ambassador” for John Freida hair and co-hosts Ninja Warrior UK on ITV.

We can’t wait to hear what’s in store for Roch come 2020…