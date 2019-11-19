Roman Kemp melts hearts as he opens up about dad Martin’s health

Roman Kemp has been getting candid about his famous family.

The Capital Radio DJ is currently appearing on the new series of ITV show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

Since Sunday evening, the famous face has been braving the down under along with 11 other well known stars, including Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway, ex-footballer Ian Wright, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and former X Factor contestant Myles Stephenson and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner.

And to get through the long stretches of sitting around the camp with not much else to do but fend off bugs, clean the dunny and count down the minutes until their daily bundle of rice and beans get lowered down from above, the contestants tend to turn to candid conversation.

And last night saw radio host Roman spilling secrets about his famous family – but he ended up leaving fellow contestants Kate, Nadine and Myles close to tears.

Speaking of dad Martin Kemp, who rose to fame as part of 80s band Spandau Ballet and later appeared in BBC soap EastEnders, Roman said, “My dad is my best mate, 100 per cent. I speak to him every day”.

The Capital star, whose mum is former Wham! singer Shirlie Holliman and godfather is the late George Michael, went on to entertain the group by joking that dad Martin was not musically gifted when he was recruited into the Gold chart-topping band by his brother Gary.

Joking that his couldn’t sing when he rose to fame, Roman added, “Still can’t. He still hasn’t realised his mic wasn’t on for Live Aid!”

However, the son of the two musical legends went on to make the group slightly emotional when he spoke about his father’s health.

Opening up about the actor, who had two brain tumours in the 90s, both of which required brain surgery, Roman said, “When they went back out on tour, post brain tumour, he forgot everything. So I had to learn all the Spandau songs and then taught him them again.”

He emotionally added, “How can my dad not be my hero, for all of that?”

Dad Martin publically responded to the sweet moment, writing on Twitter that he was ‘So proud of my boy @romankemp,’ adding that wife Shirlie was ‘tearing up’.