Roman Kemp is set to return to BBC One on New Years Eve to host the countdown to 2020 celebrations.

After a successful stint in the jungle as a finalist on I’m A Celebrity, the job offers have started coming in for Roman Kemp.

He’s been snapped up again by the BBC to host their special live NYE celebrations which is broadcast on TV on December 31.

BBC One announced on their Twitter, ‘.@RomanKemp will be hosting our #NYE programme! He says: “I’m so excited to be back hosting NYE again. It’s always an amazing showcase, I truly can’t wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020.”

Craig David is performing in a very special live concert, singing a selection of his smash hits and much more besides to welcome in 2020. Watch him perform the likes of Fill Me In, 7 Days, Heartline and Do You Miss Me Much and will be kicking things off on the big night as he is joined on stage at London’s Central Hall Westminster by his legendary band.

Speaking ahead of his gig, Craig added, ‘I can’t think of a better way to see in the New Year and New Decade than performing and celebrating with you all. It’s going to be a night to remember!’

Known by his fellow campmates as ‘Ro-Ro’ – Roman, is son of 80s band Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp and he spilled secrets about his famous family – but he ended up leaving fellow contestants Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Myles Stephenson close to tears.

Speaking of dad Martin, Roman said, ‘My dad is my best mate, 100 per cent. I speak to him every day’

The Capital star, whose mum is former Wham! singer Shirlie Holliman and godfather is the late George Michael, went on to entertain the group by joking that dad Martin was not musically gifted when he was recruited into the Gold chart-topping band by his brother Gary.