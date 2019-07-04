Meghan has apparently taken the British way of life to heart

It’s easy to assume that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never have to lift a finger in their lives as members of the royal family.

But according to one royal biographer, Katie Nicholl, writing for Vanity Fair, the Sussex family are actually as normal as can be – in their very extraordinary circumstances.

Apparently, since moving to the UK over two years ago, Meghan has taken the British way of life to heart, even adopting some typically English sayings.

A source, speaking to Katie, said, ‘She says “pants” less, and I’ve heard her say “bits and bobs.”‘

And it seems Prince Harry and Meghan are also just like us when it comes to the weekly shop too, ordering their food supplies from Ocado online, for delivery.

The source continued, revealing that the couple don’t have swathes of staff on hand at all times. They said, ‘For the most part they are self-sufficient. Meghan doesn’t have a stylist. She does most of it herself.’

But while they may like to order their weekly meals and food for baby Archie from Ocado – a firm favourite with the Cambridges too – Meghan apparently loves getting a regular delivery of the upscale Fortnum and Mason Royal Blend tea, which she serves to guests at her Frogmore Cottage home.

Of their new Windsor abode, a friend of the couple confessed that it’s the perfect place for the world-famous couple to retreat to. They said, ‘It’s like their private oasis and sanctuary. It’s lovely and cozy, and they are very happy there.’

And of Meghan’s new life in England, it appears that she instantly fell in love some of the things that define the country.

Charity campaigner Nick Ede, who has worked with Meghan, explained, “When Meghan first came to England, she fell in love with the countryside. She loves English pubs, a roaring fire, and country walks.

He also shared his vision for the Sussexes future, saying that in his view, that it’ll involve a lot of Meghan’s friends from her pre-royal days.

‘Meghan still keeps in touch with a lot of her old friends and many of them have children, so I can see her hosting playdates, organising tea parties and very stylish dinner parties too. It will be a proper family home.

‘They are able to have a private family life, which is so important to them.’

So lovely!

From our sister site Woman&Home