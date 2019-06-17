The account now boasts 8.6million followers

A royal expert has called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official Instagram account for making repeated mistakes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their very own Instagram account on April 2 of this year. Within six hours, it had attracted one million followers. So far, they’ve posted 38 pictures and it now boasts a huge 8.6 million followers.

Given the enormous amount of followers and the pair’s status, you’d think their Instagram account would be completely free of errors.

However, royal correspondent Melanie Bromley has called out the account for regularly sharing posts containing grammatical errors, while other Harry and Meghan fans have noted posts have been uploaded only to be deleted moments later and then re-uploaded.

‘They keep making mistakes on their Instagram,’ Melanie told E! news.

‘There is a website that points them out every single time they post.’

One of the mistakes included repeating a line, which meant they had to delete the original post and make an almost identical one.

Fans have speculated that Meghan is behind the account, but it’s more likely to be a social media manager who’s been hired to look after it.

It comes as the pair were criticised for ‘teasing’ followers by not posting a full length shot of the new royal baby as Prince Harry marked Father’s Day with an adorable new picture of Archie.

‘It’s like they are teasing people,’ one user moaned. ‘Feet only, now just a face?’

But we shouldn’t have too long to wait – Archie’s first official portraits will be taken after his christening, which is expected to happen within the next few months.