Ruth Langsford has announced the devastating news that her sister, Julia Johnson, has passed away.

In an Instagram post, the TV presenter revealed that her older sister Julia, 62, died after a long illness, telling fans that her heart was ‘completely broken’ by the news.

Sharing a picture of herself and Julia, Ruth wrote, ‘My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken.

‘She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding.’

Many of Ruth’s friends and fans commented on the post to share their condolences. Coleen Nolan simply wrote, ‘💔Xxx’, while Kate Thornton said, ‘Oh Ruth, I’m so sorry to hear that. Thoughts are with you and sending all my love x’.

Just last month Ruth posted a photo of herself with her sister Julia and mum Joan on a day out at a park in Surrey, explaining that they’d had a ‘wonderful visit’.

Joan, who was a landscape gardener, lived not far from her sister in Surrey, with her husband Paul and daughter Katie, 35.