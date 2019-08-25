Lucy revealed the couple’s happy news this weekend… and one person couldn’t hold back the tears…

Ryan recently told OK! magazine that he didn’t think he and fiancee Lucy would have kids ‘for a few years’ so yesterday’s shock announcement came as a (happy) surprise to the couple’s fans.

Lucy announced the news on Instagram on her 28th birthday, posting a photo of her and Ryan holding up a baby bodysuit, surrounded by gold and silver balloons. ’Best birthday present I’ve ever had,’ Lucy wrote. ‘Love you @ryanthomas84’.

And now Ryan has shared a video of the heart melting moment his nine-year-old daughter Scarlett found out she was going to be a big sister.

The video shows Lucy, Ryan and Scarlett at a family gathering, surrounded by members of Ryan’s family. When Scarlett opens a box labelled, ‘open me,’ a balloon bearing the message, ‘you’re going to be a big sister’ pops out.

Scarlett promptly bursts into tears of joy, nodding as Ryan asks her if she is happy. The emotional moment brought tears to many more eyes after Ryan shared the clip to Instagram, including his Coronation co-star Nikki Sanderson, who wrote: ‘Made me cry’.

Others commented on the sweet relationship between Lucy and Scarlett, who Ryan shares with ex-partner Tina O’Brien. ‘The way she hugs Lucy,’ one fan commented. ‘How warm Lucy is with her though,’ another added.

Lydia Bright, who announced that she was pregnant with her first child just last week, took to her own Instagram account to share a picture of the two best friends comparing bumps. Incredibly, she revealed that the pair’s first babies are due just five days apart!

‘We have experienced a lot together but I have a feeling this is going to be our favourite adventure ………’ Lydia wrote alongside the image.

And while Lydia has sadly split from her baby’s father, Lee Cronin, we’re sure bestie Lucy will have her back. Congrats, guys.