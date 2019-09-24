Soap star Ryan Thomas reveals heartbreaking loss

Ryan Thomas has opened up on a heartbreaking loss.

The former Coronation Street star, who played Jason Grimshaw on the ITV soap for 16 years, has opened up about a heartbreaking loss.

The 35-year-old took to his social media to reveal the sad news that his friend Charlie Everton had passed away after a battle with cancer.

Sharing a photo on his Instagram page with his 992k followers of him kissing Charlie on the cheek, the grieving friend wrote: ‘You always were that guy Charlie loved by everyone made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room & not forgetting that Johnny Depp look you pulled off so well, I’d catch myself looking thinking he’s one cool f****r and in some ways too good for this world.

‘You did it your way mate!!! lived the best life you possibly could & left some great memories behind that we will cherish forever.

‘My love to all Charlie’s family you raised a good one you should be very proud 🙏🏼💙

‘Until next Charlie I love you brother. #rip’.

Friends and fans took to the Instagram page to share messages of support with Ryan, including Charlie’s brother Sam who left a simple red heart emoji symbol.

Ryan’s brother Scott also commented, writing: ‘A true gent ❤️🙏’, while former The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright commented leaving blue emoji symbols.

‘I’m so sorry to hear about your friend @ryanthomas84,’ wrote one Instagram user. ‘Let him rip hope you and your family and friends are ok at this sad time 🙁 xxx’.

‘May he Rest in Peace,’ wrote another. ‘Gone to soon💜💜💜My Condolences to all his family and friends’.

Others commented: ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m praying for your peace’, ‘aw im so sorry to hear this ryan my love goes to you’ and ‘So very sad my heart goes out to you and all his family and friends ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏😢’.

All our thoughts go out to Charlie’s family and friends.