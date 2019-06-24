So sweet

Ryan Thomas has shared a stunning picture with Lucy Mecklenburgh after the pair announced their engagement over the weekend.

The former Corrie star popped the question in Positano on the Amalfi Coast with a gorgeous yellow diamond engagement ring.

Still on cloud nine, the pair have been sharing a string of blissful snaps with their thousands of fans.

The latest shot, shared by Ryan, shows Lucy sat on her man’s lap at dinner as they pose in front of a beautiful backdrop.

The former TOWIE star, 27, and actor, 35, are gazing lovingly at each other in the cute photo.

“Me and my fiancee,” Ryan captioned it.

Love Island star Montana Brown excitedly wrote, ‘So happy for you two!’

While another one of Ryan’s fans penned this sweet reply, ‘Actually just teared up seeing this. Your a lucky man for the family, friends and now beautiful fiancé you have in life.

‘You deserve it though, when I met you were just yourself and had no inhibition, you just were you and said hey. Wish you all the best in the future because you deserve positive energy back to you.’

Ryan also shared two sweet snaps from the moment he popped the question.

‘Welcome to the family @lucymeck,’ he wrote, while former TOWIE star Lucy shared, ‘I said yes.’

The pair’s happy news prompted a flood of congratulatory messages from their celeb pals, including Michelle Keegan, Corrie actors Helen Flanagan, Brooke Vincent and Samia Longchambon, plus ex-Made in Chelsea stars Louise Thompson, Ashley James and Lucy and Tiffany Watson.

The couple have been dating for two years after meeting on TV show Survival of The Fittest.

Last week, Lucy revealed that Ryan had surprised her by planning her ‘dream’ trip around Italy’s Amalfi Coast. ‘Well it’s safe to say @ryanthomas84 has planned my dream holiday!’ she wrote on Thursday, admitting that she’d wanted to come to the Amalfi coast for years.

‘100% he puts a ring on it at the end of the holiday,’ one fan predicted. ‘Defo engagement on the cards,’ another agreed.

The proposal has obviously been on the actor’s mind for a while. Last year, Ryan told OK! magazine that the couple would have a ‘massive’ wedding. ‘It would be huge and one big party,’ he added.

Adorably, he also revealed that he’d had his eye on Lucy for ‘about three years’ before they got together and that he’d ‘said the love word’ straight away.