Rylan's insight into the TV industry has been unearthed

Rylan Clark-Neale’s comments about his TV co-stars talking to people ‘like sh**’ have been unearthed amid Amanda Holden’s feud with Phillip Schofield.

The former X-Factor star who occasionally stands in to present ITV breakfast show, This Morning, previously spoke out on the work environment and the behaviour of his colleagues in the telly industry.

He revealed: ‘People always ask me if I’m best friends with everyone I work with in telly – but no, not everyone you work with is your friend.

‘What’s the point of pretending you’re mates with everyone? I think I got where I have because of the way I treat everyone.’

Speaking to Closer magazine back in March he continued: ‘Some of the people I work with talk to people like s***, but I treat the runner on my TV shows exactly the same as I do the executive producers.’

Since rising to fame back in 2012, Rylan has fronted various programmes, so it is unclear who he was referring to.

The resurfaced remarks follow news that BGT judge Amanda Holden confirmed her rift with This Morning presenter Phillip on her Heart FM radio show yesterday.

It has been reported by The Sun that the relationship between the pair soured when Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle Humes to replace This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby during her stint presenting in the I’m A Celeb jungle last year.

Amanda was said to be snubbed for the role despite being more experienced than Rochelle, and allegedly feels that Phil ‘unfairly used his powers of persuasion’ to make sure she didn’t land the gig.

Speaking on her show alongside Jamie Theakston, Amanda, 48, revealed that Phillip, 57, had ignored her attempts to patch things up with an invite to have coffee together last year.

Former actress Amanda explained: ‘I’ve moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it.

‘I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn’t reply to my text. What can I say?’

Jamie enquired: ‘The olive branch had been extended.’

To which Amanda replied: ‘Oh, yes.’