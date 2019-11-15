Go Rylan! 🎤

Rylan Clark-Neal broke down in floods of tears after completing a whopping 24 hour stint of karaoke singing in order to raise money for Children In Need.

The sweet natured telly favourite belted out tunes for 24 hours straight live on BBC Radio 2 and fell to the floor in tears when he finally reached the end of the musical challenge.

After spending a whole day and night showing off his singing voice and performing duets with stars like Craig David, Dermot O’Leary, Nicole Scherzinger and Michelle Visage, Rylan dropped to his knees when he was informed he had raised over £845,000 for the children’s welfare charity.

As he gave his vocal chords a final push with a rendition of Tina Turner’s The Best, the It Takes Two’s co-host Zoe Ball announced that the 24 hours were up as confetti rained down on him.

Between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning the former X-Factor star managed to sing a staggeringly impressive 236 songs.

“Rylan, you’re an amazing man. It’s a jaw-dropping £845,239. That is phenomenal,” Zoe said.

“Rylan, we love you, you need a break, put your feet up, rest your vocal chords baby, you have done us proud, I love you.”

Taking to Twitter to thank his fans for their support, Rylan revealed that the total donations had reached over one million pounds.

‘Woke up to this. No words. (Also no voice) I’m so happy. Thank you so so much to everyone who’s donated and been a part of it all. (Literally) Speechless,’ he wrote.

The final donation total will be announced during tonight’s Children In Need special on BBC One, which will show some highlights from Rylan’s big sing.