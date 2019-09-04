We can’t wait to watch this!

Rylan Clark-Neal has delighted fans with the news that he’ll be hosting the upcoming reboot of Ready Steady Cook.

After nearly a decade off the air, the hit 90s cookery show is set to hit screens in 2020, although celebrity chef Ainsley Harriot won’t be returning for the revival.

It isn’t Rylan’s first brush with TV cookery, as the reality star previously made it to the finals of Celebrity MasterChef in 2015.

The 30-year-old said of his new role: ‘To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege.

‘After making the finals of Celebrity MasterChef, I know how tough cooking under pressure can be. I’m sure that the mix of new challenges, fantastic chefs and enthusiastic cooks will be a recipe for success, maybe with the odd disaster!’

Earlier in the day, Rylan took to Instagram to share the happy news with his 1.1m followers.

Standing among a line-up of chefs including Akis Petretzikis, Romy Gill MBE, Mike Reid, Anna Haugh and Ellis Barrie, Rylan is seen flashing his trademark white smile at the camera while simply asking fans: ‘Ready?’

The teaser snap has already racked up thousands of likes in just a few hours, as fans were quick to express their excitement at the reboot of the hit 90s show.

‘So not only is rylan bringing back supermarket sweep, he’s bringing back ready steady cook?! Life is great,’ typed one overjoyed fan, while another added: ‘Brilliant! Used to love this 😁😘❤️’.

A third commented: ‘Sooooooo excited for the return of this. Rylan this show made for you. Good luck !x’

It wasn’t just Rylan’s fans leaving messages about the new show. Fellow TV presenter David Walliams posted something VERY cheeky in response to the announcement, writing: ‘More like Ready Steady Cock.’

Somehow, we weren’t surprised by his comment!

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that Rylan would be fronting the reboot of Supermarket Sweep, originally hosted by Dale Winton.