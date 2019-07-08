The TV star stunned his fans with this epic throwback

Rylan Clark-Neal’s one million Instagram followers had to do a double take at his latest Instagram upload.

The TV presenter shared an epic throwback snap on Sunday that was taken 10 years ago.

A fresh-faced and bronzed Rylan, now 30, is sporting much lighter hair and a little goatee as he smiles at the camera while posing on the beach just by Cafe Mambo in Ibiza.

He captioned it: ‘Ten years ago me just did his first live set at @mamboibiza.

‘What an honour. 2009-2019.’

After getting a glimpse at the snap, lots of his followers told him he should go back to his natural roots.

One of his followers replied: ‘You should ditch the Malibu sunset hair and beard dye and go back to your natural colour, it suits you so much better. Be ginger, be proud. Gotta love a ginge.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Another couldn’t believe it was him writing, ‘Is this really you? Lol.’

‘Love the lighter hair,’ wrote a third, while someone else posted, ‘You look absolutely stunning with that beautiful fair hair Rylan, why not give it a go and go back to your natural roots for a while?

‘Well done you on all of your much deserved successes. Ps. Love your Mum on Celeb Gogglebox.’

The This Morning star, who found fame on the 2012 series of X factor, was marking his return to Cafe Mambo where he was DJ-ing alongside Sophie Ellis-Bextor on BBC Radio 2.

However, Rylan didn’t follow up the show with much celebrating as he admitted he fell asleep at 7:30pm after returning to his villa.

He tweeted: ‘So last night finished the show at @Mamboibiza at 7pm, was back at villa by half past, had some food, got a little bit of heartburn, layed down for 5mins, now 8am the next day.

‘Lost a whole night ffs.’