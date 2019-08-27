S Club star Bradley McIntosh reveals his 21-year-old cousin was stabbed to death in heartbreaking tribute

Caitlin Elliott

Bradley announced the sad news in heart felt on stage moment

S Club star Bradley McIntosh has paid an emotional tribute to his 21-year-old cousin who was stabbed to death at the weekend.

The 38-year-old pop star addressed the crowd as he took to the stage with band mates Jo O’Meara and Tina Barrett during at a recent gig to reveal that his young relative, Andre Brent, lost his life in a knifing in Maidstone, Kent in the early hours of Sunday morning.

During his performance at the Sunshine Festival in Worcestershire he asked gig- goers to join him in a minute of silence of Andre.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Trying to stay positive in the heart breaking situation, Bradley told fans: ‘I’d rather be here performing for you Worcester, than moping at home. But please can we have a minute’s silence for my cousin.’

The moment saw festival revellers bow their heads in memory of London born Andre.

View this post on Instagram

What a surprise!! @hannahspearritt @jo_omeara @mstinabarrett @london_citiboy #falmouth #cornwall #sclub #sclubparty

A post shared by 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕖𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕤𝕙 (@london_citiboy) on

Following the emotional speech, Bradley bravely reportedly continued to perform the rest of the set alongside his fellow S Club members before receiving roars of applause from the audience.

The sad scene was part of a more dramatic moments festival which also is said to have seen Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre stop his set when he spotted a pregnant member of the audience looking unwell before calling for paramedics.