Bradley announced the sad news in heart felt on stage moment

S Club star Bradley McIntosh has paid an emotional tribute to his 21-year-old cousin who was stabbed to death at the weekend.

The 38-year-old pop star addressed the crowd as he took to the stage with band mates Jo O’Meara and Tina Barrett during at a recent gig to reveal that his young relative, Andre Brent, lost his life in a knifing in Maidstone, Kent in the early hours of Sunday morning.

During his performance at the Sunshine Festival in Worcestershire he asked gig- goers to join him in a minute of silence of Andre.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Trying to stay positive in the heart breaking situation, Bradley told fans: ‘I’d rather be here performing for you Worcester, than moping at home. But please can we have a minute’s silence for my cousin.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The moment saw festival revellers bow their heads in memory of London born Andre.

Following the emotional speech, Bradley bravely reportedly continued to perform the rest of the set alongside his fellow S Club members before receiving roars of applause from the audience.

The sad scene was part of a more dramatic moments festival which also is said to have seen Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre stop his set when he spotted a pregnant member of the audience looking unwell before calling for paramedics.