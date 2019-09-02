‘How is she still so flawless?’ Salma Hayek STUNS fans with sizzling bikini pic ahead of 53rd birthday

Actress Salma Hayek has been turning heads on the beach and on screen while enjoying her amazing beach holiday.

She posted a picture posing in a bright blue bikini, looking fierce and fabulous with her hands on her hips, captioning the post with: “Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!?”

A beach holiday wouldn’t be complete without some fabulous sunnies, and Salma stepped up to the mark with some oversized sunglasses.

She also had a special shout out for her fellow Virgos, commenting on her post: “Happy Birthday to all of you September babies.”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford was suitably impressed by the post, commenting with some fire emojis, while another model, Jon Kortajarena, left a cheekier comment on the post.

He didn’t mince his words, writing simply: “MILF”.

Salma has plenty of famous friends who were fans of her picture, with singer Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoe Saldana and Vogue editor Edward Enninful all commenting with messages of support.

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan wished Salma a happy birthday, writing “Happy Birthday dear Salma” on the post.

And fans loved her look, as the post has received over 1.5 million likes – one of the most liked pictures on her profile.

One wrote: “you’re such a dream”; while another said: “I can’t believe u r 53, u look perfect”.

A third asked the big question: “how is she still so flawless?”

The actress has been having a lovely time on holiday, as she’s been posting a few snaps from her trip.

She shared a photo of her high-fiving a cute baby, captioning the post with “When you go to the beach and you fall in love with someone else’s baby”, which is totally adorable.

She also shared a picture of her chilling on a bench with an amazing view over the sea – and although we couldn’t see her face, her hair looked fabulous.

Words by Caitlin Butler.