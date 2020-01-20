Sam and Billie Faiers have been slammed for ‘supporting animal cruelty’ after enjoying a horse and carriage ride.

The former The Only Way Is Essex stars took to their respective Instagram pages with happy photos showing them enjoying a day out in New York with mum Suzie Wells.

Sam and sister Billie, who also both appear in their own reality TV series The Mummy Diaries, are currently enjoying a trip to the big city with along with their mum to celebrate Billie’s 30th birthday.

And while fans have been enjoying the stream of social media photos of the sisters revelling in their time in the Big Apple, many were unhappy at one particular snap that the former TOWIE stars shared to their pages.

Sam shared a photo of the trio standing in front of a horse and carriage in the middle of the city, while sister Billie put up a photo of the mother and daughters being taken around the city in the same carriage.

And fans have hit out at the reality stars, accusing them of ‘supporting animal cruelty’ through taking the carriage ride.

‘Thought you were nice girls until I saw this. Supporting animal cruelty 🤷♀️,’ wrote one, while another agreed, ‘Shame to see you supporting animal cruelty 😡’.

‘Honestly people have no idea about the poor horses just so they can get a photo for instagram! Really upsets me😰,’ wrote another, while one raged, ‘Those poor horses! Why promote this crap!’.

‘When in New York you DONT go for a horse and carriage ride,’ added another. ‘Those poor horses are so abuse and get injured by moving road vehicles all the time. They bare the scars to prove it!

‘You girls would be better using your celebrity platform to talk people out of using these horse and carriages 😢’.

‘So disappointed that you of all people given your daughters love of horses chose to pay towards the misery of these beautiful animals,’ commented another disappointed fan, ‘please do not encourage your followers to engage in this activity, these poor babies are subject to unnatural surroundings all for tourist glory.

‘Use your position more wisely and get them into a more natural habitat. #endanimalcruelty’.